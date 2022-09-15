DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The parents of a 2019 Oregon District shooting victim have awarded a scholarship to a local college student in memory of their son.

Andy McCloud, who is pursuing a degree in Electronics Engineering Technology at Sinclair Community College, is the inaugural recipient of the Logan Michael Turner Scholarship.

Logan Turner was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night he was tragically taken in the shooting that claimed the lives of nine people.

Logan Turner

Logan’s parents, Danita and Michael Turner, established the scholarship in his name to assist students pursuing a degree in an engineering discipline at Sinclair. Their son earned an Associate Degree in Engineering Technology from Sinclair. After completing his education, he became a lead mechanist at Thaler Machine Company.

“Logan had a gift for making everyone around him feel special,” Danita Turner said. “Through this scholarship, Logan continues to positively impact others.”

“Our hope is that this scholarship will help the students that receive it go forward and find a meaningful career and live a full and rewarding life – the kind of life that our son Logan lived,” Logan’s father Michael Turner added.

Andy McCloud

McCloud attended the same high school as Logan, Springboro High School, and graduated from the Warren County Career Center.

McCloud said it was the summer prior to his junior year of high school when the mass shooting in downtown Dayton occurred.

“I remember being very saddened by the news as it was so close to home and was especially saddened as Logan was a graduate from my home school. I had heard wonderful things about Logan…that he was a bright student with a promising future ahead of him,” McCloud said.

“More importantly, I had heard he was a wonderful person, son, and friend. I hope that in a way, I can honor Logan’s legacy by doing well in my studies and in a future career in the field of engineering.”

The Logan Michael Turner Scholarship was established through the Sinclair Foundation.

Donations in Logan Turner’s honor can be made through the Sinclair Foundation here.