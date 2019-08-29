Local state legislators introduce permanent replacement housing bill

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Three local state representatives introduced a bill Thursday to create a new program that encourages “construction or rehabilitation of suitable rental housing after natural disasters.”

The Permanent Replacement Housing Program, introduced by Reps. Jim Butler (R-Oakwood), J. Todd Smith (R-Farmersville), and Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek), would also assist displaced renters until they can take possession of the newly prepared housing.

“There have been eleven counties that have had natural disasters declared by the governor this year alone. We know there are going to be more, so we’re looking to the future to take care of some of those folks that may be slipping through the cracks,” said Rep. Perales.

The House will work with both the Senate and Gov. DeWine to move the bill forward.

