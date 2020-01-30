Local, state lawmakers send letter to NCAA supporting First Four in Dayton

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Several local and state leaders submitted a letter to the NCAA this week in support of the University of Dayton hosting the First Four in the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Rep. Mike Turner, Sen. Rob Portman, and Sen. Sherrod Brown along with Reps. Steve Chabot, Warren Davidson, Marcia Fudge, Bill Johnson, David Joyce, Marcy Kaptur, Robert Latta, and Brad Wenstrup all signed off on the letter.

“The Dayton region has hosted the First Four every year since the games began in 2011. Before that, opening round games were played in Dayton during the previous decade,” the Members wrote. “The First Four games have routinely filled the University of Dayton arena to capacity and the games have attracted praise and national media attention. No state in the nation has fans more passionate and leaders more dedicated to making the games a success than Ohio.”

The University of Dayton Arena has hosted 123 NCAA tournament games since opening in 1969. From 2001 to the present, the NCAA tournament funneled an estimated $85 million in direct economic impact to the Dayton region.

Read the full letter below: