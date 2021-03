DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A locally owned staffing agency will host hiring events Monday, March 15.

The job fairs will be held at the Barry Staff facility on Webster Street in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also at the facility on Bechtel Avenue in Springfield.

Barry Staff said it has over 100 openings for clerical and industrial workers for all skill levels.

You can bring a resume, but it is not required.

If you cannot attend the event you can call (937) 461-9732 to schedule an appointment.