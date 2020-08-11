Local sports bars plan to adapt business after Big Ten postpones football season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton sports bars are reacting to the announcement that the Big Ten conference is postponing fall sports, including football.

Brixx Ice Company general manager Chris Behai said the sports bar has taken one hit after another, from the restaurant shutdown, to the cancellation of the Dayton Dragon’s baseball season.

“It’s very important, football is, to our area, to the students, of course, and to our Saturdays,” Behai said.

Behai said the Big Ten postponing games is another way the pandemic is changing how the bar does business.

He said to make up for limited capacity and limited sports, they’ve been doing more carry out and renting their upstairs for events.

“We’d love to see it on time, at it’s normal slot, but if it can’t happen, we’ve learned to be adaptive with this pandemic,” Behai said.

At The Fieldhouse near the University of Dayton campus, general manager Jonah Bettman said he doesn’t think losing big ten football on Saturdays will hurt business.

“I think regardless of whether sports are on or not, we’re going to have a good time,” Bettman said.

The Fieldhouse just recently reopened after a switch in management.

While they’re still a sports bar, they are now focusing on their drink menu by offering more seltzers to tailor to the college crowd.

“We’ve got great drinks and stuff students can enjoy, so, yeah I think it’s disappointing that the games won’t be on for the students to enjoy, but I don’t see it affecting us too much,” Bettman said.

To read more about the Big Ten’s announcement, click here.