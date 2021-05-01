Local single mom receives van thanks to local organization, car dealership

Van recipient Dawn Roberts with her family, along with United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and White Allen Auto group. (Courtesy: United Way)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Way of the Greater Dayton Area partnered with White Allen Auto Group to donate a van to a local family Saturday.

As part of its Strong Families initiative, United Way said it identified local single mom Dawn Roberts. Roberts had several children, but no reliable way to get her children to doctor appointments or the grocery store.

The organization said that’s when White Allen Auto Group stepped in to donate a well working vehicle for the family.

“Oftentimes, the lack of reliable transportation can be a major barrier to someone who wants to maintain steady and gainful employment,” says United Way President & CEO Tom Maultsby, “The reality is that many people are faced with limited financial resources and can’t always afford down payments on cars or unexpected costly repairs. We are very proud that our partnership with White Allen will periodically provide dependable used vehicles to help families stay on the road to success.”

Dawn Roberts received a van from United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and White Allen Auto group. (Courtesy: United Way)

For more information, visit www.Dayton-UnitedWay.org or call (937) 225-3060.