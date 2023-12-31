GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — There are several ways to prevent becoming a victim of credit card skimming.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office recently received a report of possible credit card skimming. Skimming is a way of stealing personal data and credit card information while mimicking the appearance of a legitimate card reader at a store or gas pump.

The sheriff’s office shared tips to avoid falling victim to this type of fraud.

If possible, pay with cash or use your credit card inside the gas station. Using a digital wallet option like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, or use a credit card that has a Tap-to-Pay function.

If paying at the pump, try to use the pump closest to the station building. Most skimmers are installed on the outermost pumps.

Do a quick look-over to see if the card terminal is missing any pieces or has any pieces added. See if any pieces are loose or easily removeable, as often skimmers will be added to a legitimate card reader.

Set up email or text alerts for your credit cards so that you get notified of any new transactions. Keep a look-out for any suspicious activity.

The sheriff’s office also shared a few photos of skimmer examples to be looking for:

(Photo/Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

If you believe you have been the victim of card skimming, contact your credit card company and report the fraudulent activity to your local law enforcement agency.