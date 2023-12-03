DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — During the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 3, multiple break-ins were reported throughout Logan County.

According to a social media post from Logan County Sheriff’s Office, these vehicles were unlocked and had items in plain sight.

In an effort to curb this issue, LCSO shared the following tips:

Do not leave valuables in plain view including GPS, wallets, cell phone, etc.

Do not leave windows or sunroof open

Do not leave doors unlocked

Do not leave keys in the vehicle

Do not leave the garage door opener in plain view

Do not leave items with personal information

Do not move valuable items to trunk while in public view

If you have any information or camera footage about the thefts that may be of assistance to Logan County sheriffs, call (937) 592- 5731.