DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Tuesday, Jan. 9, the MCSO reminded residents to remain cautious when answering calls from unknown numbers.

The sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of residents receiving calls from “Sergeant Reed,” claiming to be with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller says there are outstanding arrest warrants due to missing jury duty or other legal issues. Residents may then be urged to send money to avoid arrest, through a nearby Cryptocurrency or Bitcoin ATM or by PayPal or Venmo online.

Sheriff Rob Streck says residents should be cautious, even if the Caller ID says its coming from the sheriff’s office. Scammers are able to cloak their phone numbers to appear legitimate.

“These scammers can be very convincing, and while it may be tempting to place blame on the victims in hindsight, it’s crucial to recognize that these ruthless individuals successfully target people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Streck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that they, along with other law enforcement agencies, will never threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants or missed court dates.

If you receive a call that seems suspicious, hang up and report the incident to local law enforcement.