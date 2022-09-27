CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office was honored for its work to prevent domestic violence in the community.

According to a release, Sergeant Denise Jones and the Clark County Sheriff’s office were awarded the Purple Ribbon Award for Law Enforcement Partner of the Year by Theresa’s Fund, a national 501(c)3 committed to preventing domestic violence.

According to the release, Sheriff Deb Burchett developed a domestic violence response protocol that treats victims/survivors with respect, uses interview methods that encourage participation, holds offenders accountable and makes referrals to other appropriate agencies, such as Project Woman.

She also started a new department in the Sheriff’s Office: The Intimate Crimes Unit.

“We wanted to create a more coordinated community response to the crimes of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking to increase the likelihood of prosecution, conviction and sentencing,” explained Sheriff Burchett.

The unit was built with funds from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the release said. This association also funded Trauma-Informed Response Training for Sheriff Burchett’s entire staff.

“We don’t care if it is your first or 50th time calling for service,” Sergeant Jones states, “we are here to treat you with respect and dignity and help to the best of our ability.”