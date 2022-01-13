DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools across Montgomery County helped The Foodbank stock up over the holiday season.

In 202, 340 Holiday Aid Barrels were placed in 37 Montgomery County Schools where students could donate to those in need in the community, The Foodbank said in a release.

The schools competed for three awards:

Orchard Park Elementary School won the ‘We’ve got Spirit’ award for the best-decorated barrels.

The ‘Hunger Heroes’ award was given to Tower Heights Middle school for bringing in the largest weight of donated items

The ‘Lil’ Hunger Heroes’ award for preschools, daycares and early learning centers went to Centerville’s Primary Village South School.

This annual campaign brought in over 50,000 pounds of donated food and personal care items. The Foodbank said these donations will go on to fight hunger in 98 direct service hunger relief programs across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

5.4 percent of the donations were also sent to the western Kentucky area to assist with disaster relief efforts after the tornadoes.

“We are incredibly grateful to the local schools who partnered with us to fight hunger in the community this holiday season. For 35 years, thousands of students across the Miami Valley have been partnering with us through Holiday Aid to combat food insecurity in our tri-county service area. For local students, Holiday Aid provides a first-hand glimpse of philanthropy and the importance of giving back,” says Michelle Riley, The Foodbank CEO. “Our team is looking forward to working with everyone again next year!”