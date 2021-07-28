Local school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts in the Miami Valley recently announced their updated mask policies for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

On Tuesday, July 27, the Ohio Department of Health released COVID-19 recommendations for schools. The department said unvaccinated people should wear masks and recommended COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and eligible students.

Centerville City Schools

The Centerville Board of Education voted to get rid of the district’s face covering policy.

When students return to the classroom, masks will be optional. However, the school board said it strongly encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing one while inside.

Masks are still required for all students and staff, vaccinated or not, while on school transportation. The district said it is still reviewing guidance on close contact quarantining.

Dayton Public Schools

DPS said COVID-19 vaccines will not be required and masks are no longer required for people who have been vaccinated.

Tipp City Schools

The district said face coverings will not be required for students or teachers unless they are mandated by local, state, or federal authorities. Staff and students are not required to be vaccinated. The school said if parents, students, or teachers want to wear face coverings or get vaccinated, they are able to do so.

West Carrollton Schools

The district said on Facebook that facial coverings will be optional for PreK-12 students in school buildings. Parents will make the determination if they would like their child(ren) to wear a facial covering while at school. Staff and visitors may choose to wear a facial covering.

While the school is no longer requiring facial coverings, they suggest that parents and staff take the CDC recommendations into consideration, which recommends unvaccinated people to continue to wear a facial covering.