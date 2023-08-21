DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy City Schools is upgrading its fleet of buses.

The district is buying three new buses and installing GPS tracking systems in the entire fleet.

The GPS tracking systems provides live tracking of each bus, which allows parents to see where their child’s bus is while giving drivers turn by turn directions to each student’s pickup and drop off location.

This was approved by the Troy City Schools Board of Education during their Aug. 8 meeting, using nearly $900,000 in state funding.