DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield college has established a scholarship to honor fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, and they’re looking to involve the community in further support.

According to a release by Clark State College, the scholarship was started by Matthew Yate’s wife, Tracy Yates. Both were Clark State Peace Officer Academy graduates and Tracy Yates currently serves as the director of workforce and business solutions at the college.

“The college community mourns with the Yates family and recognizes that Matt was a proud Clark State graduate,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “We were unbelievably proud of him, as well. By establishing this scholarship, we honor his memory and his legacy as an outstanding officer of the law.”

The scholarship came about after Tracy Yates said many people reached out after Matthew Yate’s death, asking if they could donate in his honor. In response, the school established a scholarship in his name. Funds from this scholarship will help Clark State College cadets who are pursuing a career in local law enforcement.

To continue funding the scholarship, Clark State College is hosting the Matthew Yates Memorial Basketball Tournament. The event will be held at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

“This basketball tournament was a way to honor what Matt loved to do in his free time, but also help incoming students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement,” said Tracy Yates. “We had 24 teams enter the tournament for a great cause. We would love for everyone to come and support the day even if they are not playing. We will have food, raffles, and lots of fun!”

If you cannot attend the event, you can also donate to the scholarship fund online here.