Local restaurants, bars prepare to resume outdoor dining

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As bars and restaurants prepare to reopen next week, they’re required to make some changes to follow the new reopening guidelines. Governor DeWine is allowing outside dining to reopen on Friday, May 15 and indoor dining to continue on Thursday, May 21.

Staff at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton said they’re looking to forward to reopening.

“At Yellow Cab we always look forward to springtime when our food truck rallies start up again. We’re able to get the community out. Get together and see everybody but obviously, we haven’t been able to do that this year,” said Brian Johnson, organizer of Yellow Cab Food Truck rallies.

For the last six years, his team has hosted large community gatherings where thousands of people would come and enjoy food trucks, live music, and drinks from the Yellow Cab. He knows the numbers will be smaller once they reopen next week, but Johnson said safety is his top priority.

“We have a massive lot and we’re going to be able to put a ton of space between our benches and tables. All of the food coming from the food trucks is carry-out so we won’t have to deal with silverware and plates and table service and all those types of issues,” he said.