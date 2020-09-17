Local Red Cross volunteers make it to Oregon to help wildfire evacuees

SALEM, Oregon (WDTN) – Dozens of local American Red Cross volunteers are heading out West to help those devastated by the wildfires. Food and disaster relief supplies are going as well.

Joyce Monnin and Rachel Brubaker left southwest Ohio about four days ago, they’re two of dozens of volunteers heading to California, Oregon, and Washington.

“We’re coming into Oregon here and it’s been very smoky,” said Brubaker on Thursday morning.

Brubaker said on Thursday they will get to the initial staging ground at the fairground in Salem. After their Emergency Response Vehicle or ERV is inspected, they will join hundreds of red cross volunteers already on the West Coast helping thousands of families.

As of Monday, they were already housing more than 9600 people.

“Then we will be assigned, probably to feeding, and our truck will be used as a mobile feeding unit to the shelters in the area and then as the people begin to cleanup and recover,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker told 2 NEWS she has deployed to several wildfires before but said she’s never responded this soon.

“We’re here while they’re still putting the fires out,” said Brubaker. “In the Paradise wildfire, I was there a couple months later so people were at a different position of recovering so this is probably going to be a little more intense just because of where we are in the fire.”

It could be weeks before people who evacuated because of the wildfires can return home so the American Red Cross said they are in need of donations.