Local ‘Puppy Bowl’ brings smiles while raising money to provide service animals to families in need

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – While athletes are preparing for the Super Bowl, in Tampa, 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia is getting ready for their second annual Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl is a fundraising opportunity for the Ohio non-profit. The money raised from the adorable event helps them to offset the cost of service animals for those who need them

“It takes a lot of resources to train and place a service dog and we definitely don’t want to put that burden on our client families so our sponsors really help cover some of that cost,” said Kalynn Clark, director of Volunteer Engagement with 4 Paws for Ability.

The “cereal litter” (called this because every puppy is named after a brand of cereal), made up of nine puppies will be taking part in the College Bowl and the Business Bowl. The puppies will try their best to make it to the end zone without being distracted by toys and treats.

This year’s fundraiser will be virtual because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean it won’t still be the cutest game of football ever seen!

Businesses like River Valley Credit Union pay to sponsor a dog and will cheer them on via livestream on Saturday.

“It’s great because 4 Paws and River Valley Credit Union really have the same mission. We’re really here to help the families live better lives and to help families do more than they ever thought possible,” explained Eric Gagliano, the senior Vice President of Marketing at River Valley Credit Union.

