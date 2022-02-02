DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here in the Miami Valley, local public works departments are encouraging residents to stay home and only travel for emergencies Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Cities across the area held emergency operations meetings with their fire departments preparing for the winter storm. Most are asking you to get cars off the roads if possible and, most of all, just stay home.

“If they don’t need to be out, this is a good opportunity to stay home,” said Public Administrative Services Director for the City of Beavercreek Mike Thonnerieux.

Beavercreek Public Works is warning residents to stay home Thursday pending the arctic blast coming to the Miami Valley. Vandalia Public Works said they’re focusing on main roads while the storm is present, like U.S. 40, Dixie Drive near the airport, South Brown School Road, Poe Avenue, Webster Street and Weis Road.

“We stay on the main roads until the snow quits, and once those are clear then we’ll start working our way into large neighborhood streets and then small residential ones as well,” said Director Vandalia Public Service Rob Cron.

Vandalia said they are well prepared to salt the roads. The city typically use 150 tons to salt the entire city and they have 750 tons on standby right now.

“If we need to salt the entire city, we’re using somewhere in the 150-to-200 tons, so the 750 gets us through a couple storms but we stay stocked up as much as we can,” said Cron.

The Miami Valley may experience snow and ice for long extended periods. Local public works departments are encouraging drivers to be cautious around snow plows but most importantly, help everyone get home safely.

“The guys that are in the truck for a long period of time, they’re spending a lot of time away from their family and friends,” said Thonnerieux. “We have a really good group of staff and are really proud of them, thankful for the work they do.”

Beavercreek Township Fire Department station 61 on Dayton Xenia Road will have a warming station Thursday at 7 a.m. for people who lost heat or need electricity for medical devices.