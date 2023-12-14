CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Primrose Schools across Dayton recently donated more than 1,500 canned goods to the Dayton Foodbank and Feed the Creek.

Photo: Primrose School of Centerville

“Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools.

The Primrose School of Beavercreek, Centerville and on Yankee Street in Dayton all participated in the nationwide Caring & Giving initiative.

The schools encouraged children to do age-appropriate chores around their homes, earning an allowance to purchase canned goods for the community.

In total, the schools donated a combined 1,564 canned goods to help feed families this holiday.