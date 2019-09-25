Ohio politicians weigh-in on impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – After Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House is pursuing an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump, local lawmakers and politicians began to weigh in.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement to 2 News saying:

“Our intelligence officials are the best in the world, and when one of them raises concerns about our national security, I take that very seriously. No one is above the law, and it’s important we get to the bottom of what happened.”

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan tweeted that Pelosi’s decision to pursue the inquiry now shows that she’s giving into pressure from her party.

Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since the beginning of this Congress.



-Michael Cohen’s testimony was a bust

-John Dean’s testimony was a waste of time

-The Mueller report did not live up to the hype



Mark Caleb Smith, a professor at Cedarville University says this could be a possibility.

“I think now she’s getting to the point where her caucus is demanding this. I think she thinks that it’s damaging the party if she no longer goes forward to impeach the president,” said Smith.

Republican Senator Rob Portman released a statement saying:

“The American people want us to get things done for them rather than focus on more and more partisan investigations. The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry will distract Congress from the bipartisan legislative work we should be doing to find solutions and deliver results for the American people. My focus will remain on working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, and with the Trump Administration, to strengthen our economy, expand retirement security, pass USMCA to help Ohio farmers, workers, and manufacturers, tackle the opioid crisis, and pursue other priorities for Ohio.”

Smith also predicts that the three to four month process to potentially impeach the president might not have the effect that Democrats are hoping for.

“If they follow through with this it actually can strengthen President Trump for next November instead of weakening him which is obviously what they hope for,” said Smith.