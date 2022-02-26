WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – On a chilly Saturday afternoon, police officers from multiple Miami Valley departments joined other volunteers at the edge of Caesar’s Creek, waiting to jump in and complete their Freezin’ for a Reason campaign to support the Special Olympics Ohio.

Volunteers began registering at 11 am, and two hours later, jumped into the freezing waters of Caeser’s creek.

Officers from Huber Heights and Springfield Police Departments were in attendance, and by Saturday afternoon, they had helped the campaign to raise over $25,000 total for the Special Olympics. These funds will go on to support 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio Athletes.

At the time of the event, the Springfield Police team had raised $1,688, the website said, making them one of the top 5 teams in the fundraiser.

For more information on the Special Olympics Ohio fundraiser, click here.