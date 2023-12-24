DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local law enforcement agencies are reminding the community to stay vigilant during the holidays.

During the season of giving, it’s important to take extra care to prevent theft. Huber Heights and Englewood police departments, among others, have recently posted crime prevention reminders as Christmas approaches.

Those who will be giving or receiving “big ticket” items, like TVs, gaming systems, computers and other expensive items should take extra care when disposing of packaging.

Huber Heights says to break down boxes to reduce the risk of theft. They even recommend disposing of expensive packaging in a trash bag as an extra precaution.

Englewood’s post also reminds residents that trash collection schedules will be delayed due to the holidays. If you put your trash out too early, it may give the impression that no one is home for a couple of days.

Community members should reach out to their local governments to learn more about trash collection schedules in their neighborhoods.