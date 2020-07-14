Local party company featured in Netflix series

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A West Carrollton event company is featured in a new Netflix wedding series.

Prime Time Party and Event Rental made its debut on “Say I Do” helping give couples the wedding they’ve always dreamed of.

“They sent a scouting team in to look at our showroom to see what we were all about,” says Owner and Chief Party Officer Bart Nye.

Streaming this month, the show creates fairy tale weddings for deserving couples in less than a week. Prime Time Party and Event Rental was in charge of table-scapes and decor.

“We built some chandeliers. We built mirrored bars. We built some food stations that look like a kissing booth, red and white striped,” states Nye.

More than 600 hours of work went into each of the eight episodes. The whirlwind of filming took place over the course of 13 weeks late last summer.

“They give us the storyboard on Wednesday night,” states Nye. “Then we would start building it Wednesday night, and then we’d work Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, for the wedding on Saturday.”

Each unique design and vision came to fruition as part of each wedding.

“It’s really kind of neat to see your products on TV,” says Nye. “When you watch it on TV with the lights and the people and how they film it, it really is really sharp.”

“It’s a tear-jerker — trust me,” warns Nye.

“Say I Do” is streaming on Netflix.

Prime Time Party and Event Rental also has locations in Columbus and Cincinnati.