Local parents start non-profit to help fund barricade door locks for schools

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Local parents in Beavercreek have started a non-profit organization to help fund a new security measure for schools that would aid in protecting against an active shooter situation.

Creek Safe, Inc., a non-profit started by Meghan Morgan, her husband Scott, and friends Chris and Jennifer Beck, was formed in May of 2018 after Beavercreek City Schools introduced Anchorman, Inc. Emergency Door Barricade. It’s a device that would be activated by sliding a locking mechanism into place and stepping on a foot pad that would drive a steel rod down into a pre-drilled hole.

Once the lock is in place, the door becomes a barrier that can withstand a high velocity impact. While Beavercreek plans on implementing the device, it would have to do it over time due to funds. That’s when Creek Safe, Inc. began.

“We appreciated them [Beavercreek City Schools’ administration] being proactive in sharing what the district was currently doing and some of the plans they had for adding additional safety measures,” Meghan explained. “But, when we all heard that the district would have to slowly implement any additional measures due to funding, we immediately wanted to help.”

The plan was divided into two phases. The first phase is to purchase and implement Anchorman, Inc. at the six elementary schools. The second phase is to purchase and implement at the two middle schools, freshman building, and the high school.

Phase one of the project was completed within five months of the launch, with the locks being installed last winter. Since the launch, over $90,000 has been raised for Creek Safe, which is enough to purchase and install the locks for all six elementary schools and the two middle schools. Approximately $45,000 is still needed to complete phase two.

