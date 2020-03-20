Local parents juggle work and childcare during coronavirus pandemic

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has announced he is not mandating daycares to close. Still, some daycares in the Miami Valley are struggling with the decision of whether to remain open. But with no date on when the order to close will come, parents are left concerned.

“I’m working for the post office in Cincinnati. Currently from what I’ve been told is the Postmaster General says we’re going to keep working, so if daycares do close I’m not sure what we’re going to do,” said Robert Stephens.

Stephens’ daughter goes to Childtime Learning Center in Centerville. The center currently has more than 25 Ohio facilities open and says they will continue to follow guidance from the authorities as they monitor the situation.

According to staff at Childtime, they are working to secure a pandemic license which will allow the center to provide childcare services to children of first responders, healthcare workers and other essential personnel.

In a statement to 2 NEWS, Childtime said the following:

In many communities, officials have urged us to remain open, and have emphasized that childcare provides an essential service that’s necessary for the continuity of the community. Elsewhere, we’ve received notices from some state and local officials requiring temporary closure. We’re continuing to follow guidance from the authorities as we monitor the situation. We’ve also had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close some of our school locations, as we’re seeing significant declines in attendance levels. We recognize the impact this has on our employees, and we’re doing our utmost to help alleviate the hardships they may face.

The Greater Dayton YMCA has also applied for a pandemic license. The organization partnered with Kettering Health Network and Miami Valley hospitals to provide childcare to essential personnel even if DeWine orders daycares to shutdown later on. The current application requests 600 spaces across 10 Miami Valley YMCA locations.

“We applied for it because we feel it’s an opportunity for the YMCA to serve the community in a different way. With our fitness facilities being closed, it’s just another way for us to give back to the communities we serve here,” said Dale Brunner, President of the Greater Dayton YMCA.