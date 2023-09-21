DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — September is National Recovery Month, and some local organizations are coming together to put on a celebration.

“People make mistakes, but we’re not mistakes. Just because you made a mistake in your addiction or was out there using, you’re not a mistake,” says Joe Lewis with Hope Station.

The national theme for the month is “Hope is real. Recovery is real.” RAMCO, Recovery Alliance of Montgomery County Ohio, is echoing that theme as they host one of their biggest events of the year.

“The only way you can stay sober is to help somebody get sober. There are rewards in helping others,” says Gary Johnson with Good Shepherd Ministries.

RAMCO is hosting a healthy recovery celebration on Saturday, September 23 from noon until 5 p.m. at Island MetroPark at 101 E. Helena St. in Dayton. A number of nonprofits and local organizations are coming together for the event to promote recovery and provide resources for people.

They expect anywhere from 400 to 500 people to attend.

“This is a way of giving back to the community. We want to keep stepping it up to improve on giving it to people,” says Keith Trammell with the WestSide Club.

The event is free with food, games, giveaways and music to offer hope and healing from a disease that affects the whole family.

“It’s being able to share that music with people who are also in recovery because we’re all recovering from something,” says Mathieu Hubin, who will be performing on Saturday.

Charles Averett and his group will also be performing and entertaining the crowd.

“I know personally that music is healing. I went through one of the most tragic periods of my life. I lost two daughters in 2018, and I found my healing through music. And it was so effective, I wanted to share it with other people,” says Averett.

Shirley Quinn who’s in recovery is with the Voices of Fellowship Community Choir.

“We sing gospel music, so, it’s part of my upbringing. I grew up in the church singing. It’s very important. It’s also good for people to unite and come together,” says Quinn.

Saturday’s event is to continue to offer resources and support for those who’ve made the first step towards recovery and encourage others who haven’t.

“Later you see them down the road in recovery, then you see the gift. You can’t buy this, and then when you witness it, it gives you a sense of hope,” says Alan Walder, the Outreach Specialist with Dayton Fellowship Club.

The nonprofits and organizations that make up RAMCO say they rely on donations and volunteers to keep these events going.