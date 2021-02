DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local organization is showing love by providing clothing to people in need on Valentine’s Day.

Expressions of Life is hosting a clothing distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at 300 Vermont Ave.

The organization said warm clothes, socks, shoes, thermals and more will be available.

To register for the event, call (216) 548-8714.