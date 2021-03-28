Local organization receives grant to help Preble County homeowners with repairs

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Applications are opening soon to help Preble County homeowners with repairs.

According to our partners at the Register Herald, Home Is The (H.I.T.) Foundation received a $45,000 grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development for essential home repairs.

HIT Foundation is putting that funding towards its Essential Home Repair Program to help 10 families get free home repairs.

Applications open Monday, April 5. To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

Be age 60 or over

Be a resident of Preble County

Own your home (named on the deed)

Total household must meet 50 percent AMI (area median income) guidelines

Repairs must protect the integrity of the structure or increase the occupants’ health or safety, or accessibility to or within the home. This may include HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roof, ramp installation, and accessibility modification of kitchen or bathroom.

You can pick up an application from Home Is The Foundation at 111 West Somers Street, Eaton Ohio 45320.

For more information or to be mailed an application, contact Emily Rohwer at (937) 472-0500 ext. 408.