DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rebuilding Together Dayton will be holding their 27th annual National Rebuilding Day this Saturday, cleaning up neighborhoods and renovating homes for seniors looking to age in place.



The group along with 700 to 800 volunteers will be out to help low income, elderly citizens of Montgomery County, with a select group receiving.

President & CEO of Rebuilding Together Dayton Amy Radachi said, “In the past 27 years we have seen seniors increasingly want to age in place in their homes, not move to an assisted living facility so when we do the work on their homes we are allowing them to stay in their homes but we’re also supporting the neighborhood and stabilizing the area.”



James Thronton has been living in his current house since he was 5 years old, and is one of the recipients of renovations. Volunteers will be replacing flooring, updating his bathroom, and fixing up his shed, all things that he said he would not be able to afford.



“Well it’s been a blessing to me, God said, because I wouldn’t have been able to do it on my own,” renovation recipient James Thornton said. “None of the things that the rebuilding people have done for me, I wouldn’t have been able to do it or get it done.”



One of the missions of Rebuilding Together Dayton is to improve the quality of life of senior citizens across the county, and organizers say volunteers get as much from the projects as those they help.

“It’s very rewarding to work with seniors who without us might have to leave their home, or are living in an unsafe environment,” said Radachi.



The organization will be partnering with the American Red Cross and the Sound the Alarm campaign, installing smoke detectors in Madden Hills and Edgemont. They do not need additional volunteers for this event, but are looking for volunteers for upcoming initiatives.