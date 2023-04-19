DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Online Kroger shoppers in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas will now be able to use SNAP EBT payments for grocery orders.

According to a release, the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years, however, customers can now use EBT payments on grocery orders through the Kroger app or online at Kroger.com.

The new payment option is expected to provide customers with access to fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a convenient way.

To place your order, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com and add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Customers can then shop online for SNAP-eligible items and choose a pickup or delivery time and then check out.

For more information, click here.