DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local law enforcement is reminding the community to be vigilant against car thefts.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office recently posted an alert regarding an increase in vehicle thefts within the county. This uptick in theft has been seen throughout the Miami Valley in recent months.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that thieves look for easy targets. There are many ways to make it more difficult for people to break into vehicles.

At the very least, car owners should lock their cars every time they leave their vehicles.

Law enforcement also emphasizes that keys and other valuables shouldn’t be left inside of the car. This includes purses, bags, backpacks, laptops and weapons.

If possible, police say to park in a well-lit area. Increased visibility reduces the chances of a break-in.

For those with home security cameras installed, like Ring doorbells, ensure they are in working order. If possible, park within sight of the camera in case anything happens.

Greene County says they have received several reports specifically in the Beavercreek Township area. Car owners in that area should practice increased caution.