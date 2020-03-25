Local officials receive reports of potential violations of ‘stay at home’ order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Montgomery County officials say hours after Ohio’s “stay at home” order went into effect, they received several reports of businesses potentially operating in violation of the mandate.

According to Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County health commissioner, businesses that refuse to comply with the stay at home order could be forced to shut down.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “And we’re going to see where we are.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. DeWine said after speaking with leaders across Ohio, he believes many businesses are complying with the state’s stay at home order.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said business owners keeping their doors open need to be able to provide a reason why.

“If you’re somebody that is clearly not qualifying under this order, you will eventually be called on it,” Husted said. “By an employee, by a competitor, by a neighbor.”

Husted said you should call your local health department or law enforcement agency if you believe a business is operating in violation of the stay at home order.

“They’re calling my office, they’re calling the [health] commissioner’s office,” Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton said Tuesday.

Although police aren’t going door-to-door checking in on businesses, there will be consequences for non-essential businesses still operating, Whaley said.

“We’re checking into those,” she said. “Because we want to make sure that people stay alive.”

The public health department has the power to close businesses down if they refuse to do so on their own, Cooper said.

“We would move forward with a board of health order to cease operation, and in the event that order is defied, we would work through the prosecutor’s office and the court system regarding any type of penalties,” Cooper said.

A list of the types of businesses considered essential is included in Ohio’s stay at home order: