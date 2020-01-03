Local officials react to killing of top Iranian military official

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike, in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local officials are releasing statements Friday in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top military official for Iran.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called for a briefing of the situation by the Trump administration and present a plan to keep Americans safe.

Our highest priority now must be to keep Americans and U.S. servicemembers out of harm’s way, and prevent further escalation. With increased tensions in the region, and the likelihood that Iran will respond in some way to this strike, the Administration must immediately brief Congress on last night’s strike, its apparent lack of coordination with Iraq’s government and any plans it has made to keep Americans safe. We can’t let this Administration’s chaotic foreign policy lead to another war in the Middle East. The U.S. must do all it can with our allies to de-escalate the situation. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) tweeted a response, saying that he is monitoring the situation in Iraq.

“Soleimani has been responsible for the deaths of many Americans over the years & directed the recent attacks on US personnel in the region,” the tweet said. “Iranian aggression must not go unchecked. I look forward to a full briefing by the administration.”

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) praised the airstrike, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.

Rarely have American missiles found a more fitting target than General Soleimani. Since America entered Iraq in 2003, Quds Force has been actively destabilizing Iraq, killing Americans and Iraqis—either directly or through proxies. General Solemani should not have been in Iraq. He was behind the violent demonstrations against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and was planning further attacks on Americans. Killing Soleimani in Iraq was decisive, just, and long overdue. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH)

2 NEWS reached out to Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) but have not heard back.

