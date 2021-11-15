DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A nurse from Miami Valley Hospital has been recognized as one of the top nurses of the nation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s National Magnet Nurse of the Year Awards.

According to a release by Premier Health, Tracy Morrison, quality coordinator in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital was given the Magnet Transformational Leadership Award at the International Magnet Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, November 12.

Morrison is a registered nurse with over 40 years of experience, and she has worked at Miami Valley Hospital since 1985.

“The bedside is fertile ground in a Magnet® culture to create and sustain an amazing career in nursing,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Tracy has demonstrated there are no limits for a bedside nurse. For 44 years, she has shown nurses in our health system that the role of the nurse has great power to make a difference while providing professional fulfillment.”

According to Public Health, Morrison leads an interdisciplinary team comprised of nurses, providers, occupational and respiratory therapists, hospital unit coordinators, and patient care technicians

Morrison’s projects include improving alarm safety, thermoregulation, breastfeeding, support of infants and mothers with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and reducing chronic lung disease with targeted oxygen saturation monitoring.

Morrison also provides continuing education and mentorship of nurses in the care of critically ill infants, as well as consultation and patient evaluation.

“Every day is different as a nurse,” said Morrison. “I stay at the bedside because I want to be an example for younger nurses. You must take advantage of the opportunities that are offered to you. We have the opportunity to be there for people during difficult days, help them get back on their feet, and be a support system when they need it most.”

All Premier Health hospitals earned Magnet recognition from the ANCC, the release said. This is Miami Valley Hospital’s fourth Magnet designation since 2004.