DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton nurse, Savannah Shediack, was honored during the Dayton City Commission Meeting on Dec. 27.

On Wednesday morning, the Dayton Police Department presented Shediack with a proclamation for her life-saving actions on Oct. 5, when she performed CPR and aided police recruit Solomon Kessio following a crash on State Route 4.

Shediack was one of many community members who stopped to help following the injury crash, but with her background as a nurse, Shediack was able to provide CPR, chest compressions and helped save Kessio’s life.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal presented Shediack with the proclamation during the commission meeting.

“I want to commend Ms. Savannah Shediack for her swift and decisive actions in saving the life of Recruit Kessio,” said Chief Afzal. “After this tragic accident, her quick and calm response saved Recruit Kessio’s life. We are grateful that she stopped and rendered aid so quickly. Thank you.”

After Afzal spoke, Mayor Jeffrey Mims proclaimed Dec. 27 to be “Savannah L. Shediack Day” in the City of Dayton.