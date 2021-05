DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton will hold an outreach clinic Saturday to encourage local Asian-American communities to get vaccinated.

Vaccines will be given at the clinic at the Dayton Kroc Center on Keowee Street on Saturday, May 8 starting at 10:30 a.m.

The organization has partnered with the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center and Premier Health to host the clinic.