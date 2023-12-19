** Related video shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fellowship Club is bringing on the holiday festivities.

Thirty years into its existence, the organization is excited to continue serving people looking for recovery. Alan Walder is a founding member, and continues to speak passionately about the mission of the group, which is to provide recovery options for people with addictions to drugs and alcohol.

For the holidays, the Dayton Fellowship Club is hosting a series of events at 1124 Germantown St. in Dayton to bring people together:

December 23 – Holiday giveaway for children

Christmas Day – Dine-in or takeout holiday dinner

New Years Eve – Fellowship and recovery meeting at 8 p.m.

New Years Day – Dinner will be provided from 12 to 5 p.m.



For additional information, visit the organization’s website.