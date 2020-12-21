Local nonprofit arts organization to manage Dayton Arcade events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Culture Works announced Monday that they have signed a multi-year agreement to provide event management services for the Dayton Arcade.

A spokesperson for the local arts agency said they will help arrange the event spaces in the South Arcade with performances, exhibitions and events utilizing local talent.

The South Arcade will feature two event spaces, the Rotunda, which can accommodate seated groups of more than 700, and the Tank, a theater that can hold gatherings of 150 or more.

“From the beginning, we’ve always envisioned the arts as being a part of the activity inside the Arcade,” said Dave Williams, Senior Development Director for Cross Street Partners. “So, when we started having conversations with Culture Works about their move into the facility, it naturally led to this agreement to maximize the potential for the space.”

The South Arcade opens to the public in 2021. Both the Rotunda and the Tank will be available to rent for private events.

For more information visit, www.arcadedayton.com.