DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A community cafe in Xenia has launched a new “one token, one meal” program to help feed more people with community involvement.

The board of directors of One Bistro recently visited a community cafe in South Dakota where they learned about the token concept from Fork Real Community Cafe in Rapid City.

“Board Members are always on the lookout for new and creative ideas for building community and feeding our neighbors,” said Mary Kettering, a One Bistro associate. “It is exciting for them to visit other community cafes across the United States to see what projects have been making an impact on their neighborhoods.”

The “one token, one meal” program features meal tokens that can be purchased by patrons and handed out as gifts or favors. Each token cost $10 and can be purchased in any quantity.

“The goal of the one token, one meal program is to expand upon the mission of One Bistro – to provide a place where our neighbors eat and come together as one community,” said Board Member Alex Briggs.

One token entitles the bearer to one meal a day during regularly scheduled cafe hours (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday). Tokens can be purchased at the bistro’s location, 87 E. Main St. in Xenia.

The “one token, one meal” program exists in addition to the food assistance One Bistro already offers. Since its inception in 2012, the bistro has served over 100,000 complimentary meals to community members in both Greene and Montgomery counties.