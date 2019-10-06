Local non-profit hosts “Stop the Violence” rally

DAYTON (WDTN)- Save My People Inc., a Dayton based non-profit, is hosting a “Stop the Violence Rally” in Dayton Courthouse square Sunday afternoon.

The rally is being held in the wake of the Oregon District mass shooting as an effort to battle the gun violence epidemic.

Organizers hope the event will help inform, invigorate, and educate citizens and encourage them to play an active role in building a safer and productive community.

The rally will feature youth drill teams, guest speakers, musical performances, and inspirational speeches from Dayton area spiritual leaders and ministers.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, State Representative Mike Turner, and the City of Trotwood Mayor Pam McDonald are all expected to attend.

The event will have musical performances from JP Da Chorus Man and 11-year-old sensation Lil Josh, who will perform a tribute to the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting.

The rally is from 1 pm to 8 pm.