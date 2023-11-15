DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Non-profit Homefull celebrates milestone with an 80s themed fundraiser.

Taking place at The Steam Plant in Dayton on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., the event will host Homefull board members, staff and volunteers. The event commemorates 35 years of service in the Miami Valley and surrounding areas.

Homefull supports the vulnerable citizens of Dayton, Springfield, and Columbus by addressing housing instability, food insecurity and barriers to employment.

In Ohio, about 10,654 people are experiencing homelessness. In Dayton and Montgomery County, that includes approximately 771 people.

The event takes place during National Hunger and Homelessness Week, highlighting the on-going need of vulnerable community members. Homefull provided services to over 3,000 people in October, compared to 25 people when its doors first opened 35 years ago.

Homefull recently broke ground on a multi-phase capital project consisting of a grocery store, regional food hub, a primary care doctor’s office in partnership with Kettering Health, and a locally owned ZIK’s Family pharmacy.

The project was initiated in early 2023 on the 16-acre site of the former Carlson Elementary School at 807 South Gettysburg Ave.

For more information or to get involved with Homefull, visit their website.