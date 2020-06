MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s NAACP will be holding a press conference Monday, June 8, to release its list of demands of county police departments.

Dr. Derrick L. Forward, president of Dayton Unit NAACP, told 2 NEWS that the conference will start at 1 p.m. at 1528 West Third Street in Dayton.

2 NEWS will be streaming the event live and will update this story throughout.