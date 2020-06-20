Local Muslims rally for Black Lives Matter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of Dayton’s Muslim community took to Courthouse Square to raise awareness around the issue of racism and police violence.

The event was organized by CAIR, Ohio’s only Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

CAIR posted to its event page on Facebook that the peaceful protest was to “demand change that ensures police accountability and prevents future deaths of community members at the hands of police.”

