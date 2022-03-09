DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Caused by the crisis in Ukraine, a spike in gas prices nationwide is at the highest ever seen in US history. Along with people who own vehicles, moving companies are experiencing struggles at the pump.

Planes Moving and Storage Branch Manager Greg Chapman said that a typical gas bill for their trucks can surpass $4,000 to $6,000 monthly. Now, they’re expecting an even bigger price increase. “Diesel will probably go to $6 dollars a gallon, and unfortunately, we’re hoping that unleaded doesn’t go to five dollars a gallon,” said Chapman.

Due to an increase in gas prices, Chapman said though the company will take on most of the heightened cost, they’ll also have to surcharge some down to their customers. “Well we don’t ever wanna lose a customer to a surcharge, so that’s our main thing. If it comes down to it we’re going to absorb a surcharge.”

Dayton Marketing President for Two Men and a Truck moving company Jack Stevens said they’re also feeling the weight of hefty prices at the pump. “On top of that you don’t just have to account for the Dayton, Ohio prices but if we’re moving a customer from the city of Dayton to Sacramento, you’re hitting seven days worth of fuel and fill up so you’re hitting gas prices at any city in America at any given time,” said Stevens.

However, Chapman said he’s still thankful for customers’ loyalty and understanding during these difficult times, and that unfortunately, we’re all in together. Chapman said he’s also hopeful that prices drop by summer, which is their peak season for moving.