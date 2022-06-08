DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local motorcycle club will hit the road this weekend to raise money for a toddler with a rare disease.

“Historically, the story that has been told about us has not been one in a positive light,” said Robert Morrison, vice president of the Forgotten Breed Motorcycle Club.

But these bikers are different. Going on 24 years, members of the Forgotten Breed Motorcycle Club have come together to ride and raise money for children with severe medical needs.

“Three or four years ago, a little girl was having trouble. She was in a wheelchair, and the family was having trouble getting her back and forth to her medical appointments in Cincinnati. We were able to raise enough money to actually purchase a wheelchair van with a power ramp, the whole nine yards,” said Bill Elam, president of the Forgotten Breed Motorcycle Club.

This year, the group is riding and raising money for Markus Coleman.

“He’s as bright and vibrant as you could ask. He’s a little cutie pie and face just lights up if he hears the motorcycles,” said Morrison.

The three-year-old has ATRX, an intellectual disability and rare medical condition that affects multiple parts of the body. Along with that, Markus has more than a dozen other medical issues.

“He has trouble standing and walking and moving,” said Morrison. “He’s just got multiple co-morbidities and conditions with it and stuff that made his road really tough.”

That’s why they’re hitting the road to make the ride a little easier for him. The club will hold its 24th annual Forgotten Smiles Poker Run Saturday. Registration starts at 11 a.m. The group will take off at 1 p.m. from Two Bob’s Inn on Germantown Pike.

“We’ve come together and put this event on, and to look back and see that line of bikes behind you, two-by-two for a half mile, a mile back, it’s pretty humbling,” said Elam.

Ahead of the run, prizes, raffle baskets, and donations for Markus have poured in.

“No matter what’s going on, there’s still bikers out there that’s going to contribute and do what needs to be done for the family,” said Elam.

Over the years, the run has grown, raising a couple thousand in the first year, to raising $10,000 in the last year.

“It’s just great to know that we’re part of something that’s working towards something bigger than ourselves,” said Morrison.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Markus.

For more information or to make a donation, email BikerForForgottenSmiles@gmail.com.