Local meat shop using $20K donation to cut first responders a break

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Using a generous donation, an Englewood meat processor is giving back to healthcare workers and first responders battling the coronavirus.

King Kold Inc. on North Main Street received an anonymous $20,000 donation to package fresh boxes of meat for those on the front lines.

“People who are risking so much every day, we wanted to give back to them,” says Justin Smith, Vice President of King Kold Inc. “Nurses, anyone in the ER staff, even the people who get forgotten–the janitorial staff, the food service.”

They are filling more than 250 boxes with enough meat for more than a week’s worth of meals. Each box is worth $80.

“Anyone who’s doing so much, working 70 hours a week, you know, they don’t have time to shop, so this would be nice to fill up their freezer,” says Smith.

They’ve also received donations from patrons to help with their cause.

“I started the GoFundMe and we’ve already received about $900 from that; and I’ve had at least another $1,000 from people just walking in through the front door,” says Smith.

Smith says 80-90% of their business was cut when restaurants shut down, but customers have kept them going. They’re hoping the meat boxes will help the area’s front line workers to keep going.

“I’m proud of everybody here and the job they’ve done,” says Smith.

The meat boxes will be distributed Friday to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, as well as to Dayton firefighters and EMTs.