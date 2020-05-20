Local meal prep company taking care of those taking care of others

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — A local meal prep company is filling both hearts and stomachs during the pandemic.

Will Foster is the owner of Picnk inside the Five Seasons. He’s been busy ever since the quarantine began.

“We’ve been working alongside the FoodBank with all of the incredible work they do. We’ve been feeding 72 people over there breakfast and lunch, including members of the National Guard every day since this started,” describes Will. “We’re providing heavily discounted meals– 50% off our regular prices actually to support them in their efforts.”

But Will wanted to do something more than discounted meals.

“I had a friend actually who donated a little bit of money and asked if we could turn it into some meals for people,” says Will.

With about $4,000 in donations and a dozen volunteers, Will had a recipe for feeding those in need.

Wednesday, Picnk made up about 400 meals to go to Wright State students.

“I’m an alumni of Wright State. So I know what it was like to go there and go through that struggle. I can’t imagine going to school during the middle of all of this,” says Will.

To date, they’ve donated roughly 1,500 meals to local organizations.

“Last week we fed 233 healthcare workers and four different hospitals from the Kettering Health Network,” says Will.

He has continued plans to give back.

“It’s a really good feeling. It’s very humbling too,” states Will.