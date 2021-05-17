Local manufacturer to expand Miamisburg facility, increase staffing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Staco Energy Products, a company specializing in power quality and voltage control technologies, announced Monday that it will be expanding their manufacturing facility.

The company said it will add an additional 40,000 square feet to its facility in Miamisburg.

“The expansion is necessitated by the significant growth our company will realize over the next two to three years,” said Jeff Hoffman, President of Staco Energy Products. “The new space will be utilized for warehousing of material and assembly operations for large, containerized solutions. We anticipate a five to ten percent increase in staffing at our facility in Miamisburg as result of this growth.”

The company selected Miller Valentine as the general contractor to handle this project. Work is expected to begin in the July/August timeframe of this year.