Local manufacturer acquired by Illinois firm, says jobs stay in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local manufacturer has been bought by an Illinois firm but jobs will stay in Ohio.

Hendrickson, a manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty mechanical systems, completed the acquisition of Liteflex Composite Springs, based in Dayton. Liteflex is a global manufacturer of advanced composite suspension springs.

The acquisition includes intellectual property and manufacturing equipment in the Dayton area, as well as nearly 80 workers that will become Hendrickson employees. Liteflex will keep its name and will operate as a division of Hendrickson.

Liteflex was established in 1981 and has supported the heavy-duty truck and trailer markets throughout the world by producing quality composite springs with over 21 million installations on vehicles to date. “The acquisition of additional composite spring technology will enhance Hendrickson’s product portfolio. As we look to future green-house gas reduction regulations, composite springs offer a lighter weight product that will increase hauling capacity and improve fuel economy,” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO at Hendrickson. “Liteflex is an industry leader and we are happy to have them as part of the Hendrickson organization. Hendrickson has deep roots in Ohio with the trailer division headquarters and our newest manufacturing plant in the Canton area.” added Gerstenslager.

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.

Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, Ill., USA, continues to meet the needs of the transportation industry for more than 100 years. You can learn more about the company at their website www.hendrickson-intl.com.

