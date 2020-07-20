Local man recognized on National Heroes Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Today is National Heroes Day, a day meant to commemorate the theater shooting that happened in 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people died. One of the victims was from the Miami Valley.

On July 20, 2012, 12 people were killed during the mass shooting at a theater in Aurora, Colorado. Four lives, including Matt McQuinn’s, were taken while shielding others. McQuinn’s mother Jerri Jackson says that knowing her son inspired National Heroes Day is both honoring and humbling.

“I know that in my heart my son was a hero and in a lot of hearts,” Jackson said.

Last week the U.S. House of Representatives designated July 20 as National Heroes Day to honor the four men who they say are examples of countless other individuals demonstrating courage, initiative and bravery, and stepping up for their communities every day.

Jackson said healing has been a long journey. But she’s honored to have days like today that will allow her son to live on forever.

“I would like for people to remember him as someone who gave selflessly. I heard in death your true character comes out and in his, he saved someone else,” she said.